Sa 31.05.2025
bergsturz
Kategorie: natur   Autor: rolf steiger (erstellt am 31.05.2025 - 01:23)
.!.
und
grad mit
wikipedia link
hätt 7 vo 10 pünkt
plus än zweit link no ohni
und isch zu bergsturz von blatten
oder dä suechend youtube link zum thema
...........................................................................
watson
das isch än news link zu watson mit liveticker
plus än spontane zweit link zu blatten
 dänn git's grad zwei news links
dä zu srf und dä zu nau
  und me bilder git's
i däm tagi
link
*

 
