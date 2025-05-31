Sa 31.05.2025
bergsturz
Kategorie: natur Autor: rolf steiger (erstellt am 31.05.2025 - 01:23)
.!.
und
grad mit
wikipedia link
hätt 7 vo 10 pünkt
plus än zweit link no ohni
und isch zu bergsturz von blatten
oder dä suechend youtube link zum thema
...........................................................................
das isch än news link zu watson mit liveticker
plus än spontane zweit link zu blatten
dänn git's grad zwei news links
dä zu srf
und
dä zu nau
und me bilder git's
i däm tagi
link
*
