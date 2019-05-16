CoolTV Blog CoolTV
Do 16.05.2019
esc
Kategorie: musik musik musik   Autor: rolf steiger (erstellt am 16.05.2019 - 03:30)
.!.
und
grad mit
wikipedia link
hätt 8 vo 10 pünkt
plus dä vo 2019 mit siebe
zum 64. mal git's dä contest und
nöd's erschte mal im blog mit bewiis link
.........................................................................
youtube
das isch än srf youtube link zu "she got me"
plus dä luca hänni link mit 8 pünkt 
scho cho aber dynamisch
isch dä srf esc link
so wiä au dä
watson
link
*
