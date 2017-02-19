CoolTV Blog CoolTV
So 19.02.2017
suntig
Kategorie: Wissen und glauben   Autor: rolf steiger (erstellt am 19.02.2017 - 22:59)
.!.
und
ski wm
isch verbii
diä in st. moritz
drum dä tele züri link
rumantsch per unterländers
mit 12 videos isch vo srf champiuns
........................................................................
richarddawkins
dä alternativ link isch zum richard dawkins
plus no än zweite über atheismus
dänn git's än notstand via
deutschlandfunk
und zum
blog
*
